Anderson joins Tri-County Health Care team

Ross Anderson, M.D., is the most recent addition to the Tri-County Health Care team. He specializes in obstetrics and gynecology and will practice at the Wadena clinic. Anderson has been practicing medicine for 33 years and most recently worked for Allina Health — Cambridge Medical Center. He is board certified with the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology. He was inspired to pursue medicine by medical missionaries. In fact, he and his wife have done short-term medical missions in Kenya, and they hope to return. He is a fellow with the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and is a member of the Christian Medical Society. Anderson believes that medicine is best when it is practiced on a local level, where the providers can give excellent care. Not only that but local medicine has community members taking care of the community. He looks forward to being a part of this culture. Anderson and his wife of 40 years, Carol, have four children, seven grandchildren and a toy poodle named Phoebe. In his free time, he enjoys being with family, reading, traveling, biking and working out. He is also an avid Minnesota Vikings fan. Anderson is now accepting appointments.