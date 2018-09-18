Emergency medicine physician joins Tri-County Health Care

Ronning attended Concordia College and Ross University and completed residency at the University of South Florida. Previously, he worked for Tampa General Hospital in Tampa, Fla.; Sarasota Memorial Hospital in Sarasota, Fla.; and Essentia Health in Detroit Lakes.

A native of Detroit Lakes, Ronning and his wife have six children and two dogs. During his time off, he loves spending as much time with his family as possible.

Ronning joins Tri-County Health Care's four current emergency department physicians, Dennis Faith, M.D.; Rachel Redig, M.D.; Ryan Scott, D.O.; and Amadin Osayomore, M.D. Tri-County's emergency department is now fully staffed by Tri-County-employed doctors, two of which — Ronning and Redig — are board certified in emergency medicine.