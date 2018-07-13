Tri-County Health Care hosts 7th annual Block Party

New this year, the Tri-County Health Care Foundation will host the Splash out Stigma (SOS) Duck Drop at the Block Party at 6 p.m. on Deerwood Ave. beside the Wesley lawn. The purpose of the Duck Drop is to bring awareness to mental health and suicide prevention. Ducks will be piled into the front end of a payloader, which will drop them into a large tank filled with water. When the end of the tank is opened, the current will coax the ducks to the finish line. Prizes will be awarded to the first three ducks to cross. First place is $1,000, second is $500 and third is $250. Participants need not be present to win.

Ducks are on sale now and can be purchased for $5 each and are available at Weber's Hardware, Hometown Crafts, Thrifty White Pharmacy, the Wadena-Deer Creek High School office and the Caring Heart Boutique gift shop at Tri-County.

Children are invited to bring their helmets and bikes for a bike rodeo from 4 to 7 p.m. It will include free helmet fittings and hands-on bike riding activities to teach and promote bike safety. A limited number of free bike helmets will be available for children who need them.

The bike rodeo is sponsored by the Wadena Lions Club, Wadena County Public Health and Statewide Health Improvement Partnership.