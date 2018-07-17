Wolfe is newest dermatology provider at Lakewood Health System
STAPLES—Terri Wolfe, Certified Physician Assistant (PA-C), is the newest dermatology provider to join the Lakewood Health System team.
Originally from Sartell, Wolfe received her undergraduate degree from Gustavus Adolphus College, and her Masters of Science in Physician Assistant Studies from Midwestern University. She is a member of the American Association of Physician Assistants, and the Society of Dermatology Physician Assistants.
As a dermatology physician assistant, Wolfe has special interests in skin cancer, sclerotherapy, and Botox.
Wolfe has four children: Drew, Kevin, Abby and Luke. She enjoys time on the water, and painting.
Wolfe sees patients at Lakewood Dermatology in Sartell. To schedule an appointment with her, call 320-252-3376.