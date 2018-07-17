Originally from Sartell, Wolfe received her undergraduate degree from Gustavus Adolphus College, and her Masters of Science in Physician Assistant Studies from Midwestern University. She is a member of the American Association of Physician Assistants, and the Society of Dermatology Physician Assistants.

As a dermatology physician assistant, Wolfe has special interests in skin cancer, sclerotherapy, and Botox.

Wolfe has four children: Drew, Kevin, Abby and Luke. She enjoys time on the water, and painting.

Wolfe sees patients at Lakewood Dermatology in Sartell. To schedule an appointment with her, call 320-252-3376.