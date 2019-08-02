Tri-County Health Care was named a 2019 National Standard Top Workplace by The Star Tribune. Along with this designation, Tri-County was included in The Star Tribune’s Top Workplaces publication distributed to more than 375,000 households in June.

Top Workplaces recognizes the most progressive companies in Minnesota based on employee opinions measuring engagement, organizational health and satisfaction. The analysis included responses from more than 140,000 employees at Minnesota public, private and nonprofit organizations.

The rankings are based on survey information collected by Energage, an independent company specializing in employee engagement and retention.

“That we met the Top Workplaces standards means our employees believe in where our organization is headed, the steps we are taking to get there, and that we are in this together as a team,” said Teresa Johnson, Tri-County vice president of human resources.