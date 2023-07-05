Happy Birthday, Lakeland News!

BEMIDJI — Lakeland News is celebrating 25 years on July 13.

As one of the few PBS stations across the country to host a daily news program, Lakeland PBS is excited to commemorate this milestone as a strong pillar of its mission to educate, entertain, enrich and enlighten the communities it serves.

Dennis Weimann, news director, and Stacey Christenson, weather anchor, have been with Lakeland News since its first broadcast in 1998. Both graduates of Bemidji State University, they have provided the Lakeland News team and audience with a deep rooted connection to local communities.

“It's a joy and privilege to be able to tell stories and inform the public about the news, weather and sports that affects them in this beautiful part of the state,” said Weimann. “It's a part of the state that has never received as much TV news coverage as other parts of the state near bigger cities. We've enjoyed filling in the gaps for viewers in Lakeland country for the past 25 years, and look forward to doing so in the future.”

Over the past few decades, Weimann has overseen the development of the Lakeland News program and team of reporters who work hard to create this valued outlet.

“We truly enjoy our jobs and strive to produce a balanced, journalistically sound newscast for our audience. We have one of the smallest news staffs and budgets in the country, but we strive to provide quality television news coverage for this part of the state.”

Lakeland PBS is excited to celebrate this milestone with the community with two special events during the anniversary week to allow the public to support Lakeland News and get a behind the scenes look at its newsroom.

Stop by Bemidji Brewing Wednesday, July 12 from 4 to 7 p.m. for Community Pint Night. Grab a beer and visit with the Lakeland News Team to celebrate 25 years! One dollar from every beer sold will help Lakeland PBS continue to provide quality, local programming to the community.

The public is also invited to the Lakeland PBS offices for an open house on Thursday, July 13 from 4 to 7 p.m. Take a tour of the facility, learn about the history behind Lakeland News, see the newsroom, and watch Dennis Weimann film the Nightly News Update live at 6 p.m.

About Lakeland PBS: Lakeland PBS’ mission is to educate, entertain, enrich and enlighten our “community” with the programming we produce right here in northern Minnesota and the nationally available programming we choose to air on our channels. Lakeland PBS’ vision is to be the premier, trusted, indispensable public media resource for the region. We strive to empower citizens while serving and connecting the diverse communities across our broadcast region.