U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development will provide more than $37 million to help expand access to high-speed internet, clean water and reliable electricity in people’s homes and businesses across rural Minnesota .

In this region:

Lake Region Electric Cooperative will use a $12 million Electric Infrastructure loan to build and improve 149 miles of line. This loan will help connect 1,890 people to reliable electricity in Becker, Clay, Douglas, Grant, Otter Tail, Todd, Wadena and Wilkin counties.

Todd-Wadena Electric Cooperative will use an $8 million Electric Infrastructure loan to build and improve 144 miles of line. This loan will help connect 485 people to reliable electricity in Becker, Cass, Douglas, Hubbard, Morrison, Otter Tail, Todd and Wadena counties.

Regional cities that will receive USDA grants and loans for water infrastructure improvements include:

Elizabeth will receive about $2 million in loans and another $1 million in grants.

Winger will receive a $759,000 loan and a $1 million grant.

Borup will receive a $202,000 loan and an $180,000 grant.

Hackensack will get a $207,000 loan and a $170,000 grant.

Climax will receive a $1.6 million loan and a $674,000 grant.

Bagley will use $13.4 million to make improvements to the water, wastewater and stormwater systems, including new piping, manholes, and improvements to the lift stations. This project will also help to add unserved surrounding areas to the stormwater system and as a whole will benefit nearly 1,400 people.

“Investing in rural infrastructure is more than just investing in a facility or new piping,” said USDA Rural Development Acting State Director for Minnesota Cynthia Morales. “It’s investing in the ability for a household to conduct business, take a class or connect with family hundreds of miles away. It’s investing in a community to have safe, affordable drinking water. It’s investing in the reliability that a home or business will have power each day. Today’s investments are a great example of USDA’s continued dedication to assisting rural communities with Building a Better America.”

This announcement reflects the many ways USDA Rural Development’s programs are helping people, businesses and communities address critical infrastructure needs to help rural America build back better, she added.