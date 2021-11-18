Within the last five years, and especially in 2020, Lake Region Electric Cooperative has seen an increased trend of more technology entering their members’ homes.

With students attending school virtually and more members working from home, there is a greater demand to increase the reliability of the electric cooperative's grid. To meet these needs, LREC’s board of directors established a pilot program in October 2020.

The Distribution Grid Improvement Program has worked on improving the reliability of the electrical grid for members and increasing safety and serviceability for employees. In doing this, LREC has focused on 10 selected zones in need of updating and repair, according to a news release from LREC. These areas span across LREC’s service territory and affect nearly 2,000 members who experience higher than average outage counts, vegetation issues or other reliability concerns.

With an initial budget of $500,000, LREC employees worked to find potential projects requiring grid improvement. Using their expertise, crews created a list of projects within the boundaries of the pilot program. The technological advancements, hard work and innovative thinking, has lead to these accomplishments over the last year:

Otto Township

904 feet of underground lines were added

Feed direction was changed

Retired 1,350 feet of overhead lines and limited access river crossing

Scambler Township

Two fused cutouts to outage prone taps were added

Main line outages were limited from 81 members to 13 members

Girard Township

A fused cutout was added to a single member, which resulted in the prevention of an outage impacting 284 members

For members located in the completed project areas, the outcomes were increased member satisfaction and improved grid reliability, according to the release.

As of November 2021, $320,000 worth of grid improvements have been identified, with approximately $60,000 of work orders already completed. LREC will continue to map out new projects for the 2022 construction season.

If you have any questions about DGIP, please contact the LREC office by visiting www.lrec.coop or calling 800-552-7658. Upcoming projects are also available on the news section of their website and Facebook page.