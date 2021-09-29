DULUTH — Enbridge's Line 3 oil pipeline across northern Minnesota is expected to begin moving oil Friday, Oct. 1, after more than 10 months of construction.

The Canadian company on Wednesday morning, Sept. 29, announced the crude-oil pipeline was "substantially complete" and that it expected it to enter service.

"After more than eight years of many people working together, extensive community engagement, and thorough environmental, regulatory and legal review, we are pleased that Line 3 is complete and will soon deliver the low cost and reliable energy that people depend on every day," Al Monaco, Enbridge president and chief executive officer, said in a news release.

The 340-mile long Minnesota segment is the last stretch in the new 1,000-mile pipeline from Alberta, Canada, to Enbridge's Superior, Wisconsin, terminal to come online. Segments in Canada, North Dakota and Wisconsin are already complete.

The new Line 3, which replaces an existing and aging Line 3, will ferry 760,000 barrels of oil (31.92 million gallons) per day. That's the amount the original Line 3 used to move, but its daily capacity has been halved in recent years over safety concerns.

The project faced steep opposition from environmental groups and Indigenous bands who said the pipeline is unneeded, at risk of an oil spill, worsens climate change and violates Indigenous and treaty rights.

Opponents of Line 3 have vowed to continue fighting Line 3, even after its completion.