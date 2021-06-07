Water protectors, indigenous leaders and activists showed up by the thousands in Clearwater County to protest continued construction of the Enbridge Line 3 oil pipeline through northern Minnesota.

After marching for nearly 2 miles to the Mississippi River on Monday, June 7, activists were met with no resistance from the Clearwater County Sheriff's Office deputies who were on scene to keep the peace and protect the protestors on County Road 9. Those gathered remained peaceful throughout the afternoon and loudly voiced their concerns through chants and singing.

"A spill, a rupture will harm the environment in this area," said Dawn Goodwin, co-founder of RISE (Resilient Indigenous Sisters Engaging). "Climate change, that oil is the dirtiest oil and will emit so much CO2 into our environment it would be equal to building 50 new coal plants."

The activists claim the pipeline carrying tar sands oil from Canada will cross more than 200 bodies of water, including dozens of wild rice lakes, and sensitive watershed ecosystems, according to a press release from the group organizers.

Celebrity allies of the movement, Jane Fonda and Rosanna Arquette, were also in attendance and spoke to the protestors during the program of speakers.

"The Biden administration has the power to stop the advance of Line 3 and reexamine the permit, ask the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers to reexamine this because they haven't done an adequate environmental impact assessment, a climate assessment, and a justice assessment," said Fonda. "This is exactly what's needed, I just left the other site where people are chained to the equipment, and that is what changes things … they have so many bodies of water that they are going to try to put pipelines under, and we have to give them heartburn at every single one."

The other site of protest appeared on Highway 71, north of Park Rapids, blocking a Enbridge pump station, according to an afternoon press release from the organizers. Protestors linked arms and created blockades of debris at the site. The number of arrests at the second site are unknown at this time.

"The situation is urgent," said Tara Houska, a member of the Giniw Collective, in a released statement. "It requires an urgent response. Find your bravery, find your community, and find your truth."

Enbridge released a statement that said the damage done by the protestors at the pump station was "disheartening" and 44 workers needed to evacuate the job site at the pump station, including 10 employees of a native-owned contractor located in White Earth.

The statement continued: "We hoped all parties would come to accept the outcome of the thorough, science-based review and multiple approvals of the project. Line 3 has passed every test through six years of regulatory and permitting review including 70 public comment meetings, appellant review and reaffirmation of the 13,500-page environmental impact statement, four separate reviews by administrative law judges, 320 route modifications in response to stakeholder input, and reviews and approvals from the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission, Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the Beureu of Indian Affairs, and the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa (the only tribe with "treatment as a State" water quality authority along the pipeline route)."