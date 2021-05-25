The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office received a report of demonstrators on the Line 3 pipeline right-of-way northwest of Huntersville on Monday, May 24.

Around 12:30 p.m., the reporting party stated there were approximately 30 individuals demonstrating and some of them were climbing on equipment located at the work site, according to a Wadena County Sheriff’s Office news release.

When law enforcement arrived on the scene, the demonstrators were near the equipment. One equipment operator had become trapped in the equipment by the demonstrators. Deputies went to the equipment and safely moved the employee from the equipment and escorted him back through the demonstrators, according to the release. Four individuals had also secured themselves to the equipment using immobilization devices.

The group of demonstrators that were trespassing on pipeline property were given dispersal orders. Most left the area but the four individuals remained secured to the equipment. The individuals were locked through each track of the heavy equipment, as the release stated. A specialized cut team was dispatched to the scene to remove the individuals.

By approximately 5:30 p.m., all four individuals had been removed from the equipment. One needed to be cut free and the remaining three freed themselves. All four individuals were offered medical treatment and denied the request. They received no visible injuries in the removal process.

All four individuals are being held in the Wadena County Jail on probable cause for trespassing and obstructing the legal process. The individuals were identified as:

Jackson Freasier, 29, of Austin, Texas

Matthew Kennedy, 25, of New Orleans, La.

Christopher Kennedy, 25, of Liberty Hill, Texas

Sarah VanHorn, 22, of Brooklyn, N.Y.

The case will be reviewed by the Wadena County Attorney’s Office for formal charges.

The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by the Hubbard and Beltrami County Sheriff’s Offices, North Memorial Ambulance and Tri-County Ambulance.