Work has begun on replacing Line 3 all across the state, including along the Hubbard and Wadena County border in portions of the Shell River and Huntersville State Forest.

For the 7 miles the line extends into Wadena County it enters at the Hubbard Line Road, passes south of Duck Lake and under the Shell River, skirts along farm fields on either side of 229th Ave., sinks below the Crow Wing River and across vast forests and swamp lands of the Huntersville State Forest, then passes beneath 259th Ave., and more of the forest before entering Cass County. While construction work will be clear to viewers during the duration, Enbridge staff said what will remain once the area is reclaimed is a grassy area as the entire line is underground.

Work will continue for roughly nine months, according to Enbridge communication supervisor Juli Kellner.

"Residents of the county should not notice much disruption," Kellner said by email. "We ask that residents be aware of, and careful around any construction equipment they do see as it is being moved to our work sites."

In an open house Wednesday, Dec. 9, staff involved in the project heavily emphasized that workers will be spread out along the 337 miles of pipeline in Minnesota following COVID-19 precautions. Twenty-person crews will be the norm as work begins to clear access to the new path. Once the access is available, and the way is cleared, a trench will be dug deep enough so the pipeline will be gradually laid to rest in the sandy soils.

The Line 3 pipeline did not previously enter into Wadena County. It currently enters at the northern edge of Hubbard County but will soon enter in the county's southern border. This is a small portion of the full route from Alberta, Canada, to Superior, Wisc. While the current line pumps about 340,000 barrels of oil per day across 282 miles in a 34-inch pipe, the new 36-inch pipe travels over 330 miles and can deliver 760,000 barrels per day. Enbridge said the current pipeline is operating at a lower capacity due to its aging infrastructure, which was installed in the 1960s. Once a new line is activated, the old will be deactivated and largely left in the ground after it's cleaned.

This is a $2.6 billion dollar private investment in Minnesota’s energy infrastructure that will bring immediate construction related spending to communities, and ongoing benefits in additional taxes paid to counties, Kellner said. The tax benefit will begin once the pipeline comes into service which is estimated to happen in the fourth quarter of 2021.

For those who have further questions about the construction of the pipeline, Enbridge has a virtual open house available at https://enbridgeopenhouse.com/line3/. You can also call the Enbridge Replacement Line 3 Project phone number at 855-788-7812.