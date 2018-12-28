Perham Incinerator: Today's trash is tomorrow's energy

The tour was an extensive look at the multi-step process of waste collection to incineration. Employees representing the Prairie Lakes Municipal Solid Waste Authority lead the group through the facility, answering a plethora of technical and procedural questions.

The tour guide provided wireless listening devices so the commissioners could hear the tour guide. Hard hats and eye protection were also provided. The commissioners peered out a large display window from an observation deck. The plant was a hive of machines, conveyor belts, pipes, and metal structures that dominated every section of the plant.

First stop on the tour was the dumping area. A backhoe slowly moved and packed massive piles of garbage. The incredible stacks of refuse are business as usual at the incinerator. According to the guide, the piles of garbage would be gone in only a couple of days. Sorted, incinerated, with the ash finally being transported to a landfill.

The trash is transported via conveyor to the next phase of the process, sort and removal. Lines of smock clad workers proceed to sort the trash before incineration. Their job is to remove items that may affect the efficiency of the incinerator. Employees quickly removed discarded power cables, Christmas lights and other rejected materials. A giant mound of garbage landed directly in front of the workers. The line was clogged, a common occurrence made even more frequent by thrown away twine that snags garbage in the lines. A main concern is metal. Aluminum and hunks of metal need to be removed long before the trash reaches the incinerator. Anything that won't easily dry out or burn is a cause for concern. Bulky items like furniture are also a problem because they are difficult to move throughout the plant.

From there, trash is further processed and sorted. It makes its way up more conveyors where it's tumbled, threshed, and thrown about before being burned. The tour ended in a control room with several monitors showing every area of the huge facility. Crane operators sat on metal rotating chairs equipped with joysticks. They could be seen jerking back and forth, literally moving hundreds of pounds of trash via a giant mechanical claw. With each movement of the joystick the claw would descend and grab hundreds of pounds of garbage, which would be dumped into the incinerator unit.

The incinerator is disposing of record amounts of waste. According to a Facility Manager, Brian Schmidt, the incinerator is "eating garbage." Surrounding counties can't get them enough trash, a remark that brought smiles and laughs to the county commissioners. Over the last few months the incinerator has been performing well and no trash has needed to be diverted to other disposal sites. This increase in productivity is due to recent boiler modifications. The boiler is finally doing what its supposed to do after lengthy alteration process.

The byproduct of this process is steam. An alternative energy source, highly sought after by manufacturing plants that use it to power their machines. Currently, the facility generates 1.1 million pounds of steam each day. Several plants within Perham are long-time customers of the Perham Resource Recovery Facility. One of their main customers is Tuffy Petfoods Inc., the dog food company was mentioned several times throughout the tour. The incinerator has set a goal of generating 1.2 million pounds of steam every day. A huge number that will hopefully drastically reduce the plants need for natural gas. Whatever cannot be produced by the facility must be supplemented by natural gas, something they want to reduce to almost nothing in the future.

Commissioners also toured the Wadena County Transfer Station. The small recycling hub was home to large piles of cardboard, paint, and building materials. An official showed the small group just how much effort goes into recycling. The big lesson learned from this particular tour was the importance of education. It was made clear that many members of the community still struggle with proper recycling practices and often throw out or dispose of things in a way that make recycling difficult or near impossible. The recycling center was presented as a resource for the community that helps in the constant drive to keep the region clean.

INFO BOX

Not everything can go in garbage

Items that should not be thrown away and will be rejected by the Perham Resource Recovery Facility include:

• Animal remains

• Construction materials/debris

• Glass in large quantities

• Hazardous/infectious waste

• Machinery parts

• Metal items

• Paint

• Tires

• Used oil and oil filters

• Electronics

• Ink toner or cartridges

• Mattresses

• Bulky furniture