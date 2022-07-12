Crazy Burrito owners looking to fulfill their American dream

WADENA — A new Mexican restaurant is in town that’s owned by a husband and wife duo looking to create a bright future for their growing family.

The couple, Mauricio Gutierrez and Fabiola Zuluaga, opened the doors to Crazy Burrito on June 30 and have been working to get a feel for operating the business out of their location at 500 Ash Avenue West of Wadena, at the former location of El Mariachi.

While the name might have you thinking this place is strictly about burritos, think again. The menu is filled with Mexican delights like enchiladas, quesadillas, fajitas, salads, and some American options. While they were without alcoholic drinks for the first few days of operation, they received their license and are now stocked with those drink options.

A steaming hot plate of fajitas is set before guests at Crazy Burrito on July 6, 2022, in Wadena. Michael Johnson / Pioneer Journal

The couple took a leap of faith to start their own business after working with numerous restaurants and finally deciding it was time to run their own place. It was their background at these various locations, in Wisconsin and Missouri, that helped them understand how to create a great experience and meal for their own customers.

“We got tips at every location,” Zuluaga said.

“We take the best things of all the places,” Gutierrez said.

They began seeking out a place of their own about three years ago, not long after their first child, Ivan, was born. He is now joined by little sister Triana, who is 1 year and 7 months.

When they heard about the spot in Wadena, they made a visit and made their decision on the same day. They say the COVID virus brought them to move to Minnesota.

The Crazy Burrito, the meal the restaurant is named after is paired with tacos and a margarita at Crazy Burrito in Wadena. Michael Johnson / Pioneer Journal

The couple is looking forward to growing this business and creating a future for their family.

“I make this business for my family,” Gutierrez said.

The couple is in need of staff right now as they are currently working in all areas of the business to keep things running smoothly.

As they grow their business, they have plans of giving back. Gutierrez said he hopes to make a donation from a percentage of profits one day a week. It’s his way of showing kindness in the community.

“I would like to help more people,” he said.

The dining area inside Crazy Burrito is ready for customers. Michael Johnson / Pioneer Journal

The owners hail from Mexico, but met while on the job in America. They both say they are a big support for each other as they branch out on their own together.

“He’s the nicest person I know,” Zuluaga said.

While Zuluaga said she was not sure she was fully prepared to step out into this new adventure she told her husband it was a good idea and offered her full support.

“I support him,” she said.

“I can’t make the decision myself,” he said. “I need her.”

And now the couple and the business just needs customers to come see what Crazy Burrito has to offer.

They currently open everyday at 11 a.m. They close at 9 p.m. on Monday-Thursday; 9:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday; and 8:30 p.m. on Sundays. They offer dine in and take out options.