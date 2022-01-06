WADENA — Homecrest Outdoor Living recently announced the addition of Marjorie Partin, who joins the team as Director of Retail Sales for both the United States and Canada.

Partin will work remotely out of Houston, Texas, and will oversee all aspects of retail sales for the company, according to a Homecrest news release.

Partin graduated with a BS in Interior Design/Architectural Design and Development. She also brings a 35-year history in the design retail and wholesale furniture business.

Homecrest CEO Randy Shorts said, “Marjorie is a veteran in outdoor furniture and a versatile manager. She will be a true asset to Homecrest.”

Throughout her career, Partin has gained experience through several management positions. These include showroom manager, regional manager, and Director of Showrooms for companies like Baker Furniture, Tufenkian Carpets, Tia Ping, David Sutherland, and Dedon Outdoor Furniture.

When she’s not working, she enjoys furniture refinishing, quilting and sewing, and real estate. She lives by the motto, “Today is your day—make it count!”

Founded in 1953 in Wadena, Homecrest Outdoor Living designs and manufactures luxury outdoor furniture that delivers commercial quality with hospitality comfort. As an iconic American manufacturer for outdoor living and enjoyment, Homecrest emphasizes a passion for style and an unparalleled guest experience. The company offers a range of unique collections, from modern to traditional, so that every outdoor space can be furnished to its exact specifications and style preferences.