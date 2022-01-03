WADENA — The Merickel family of Wadena on Dec. 28 stepped up the plate and delivered $100,000 towards the construction of Tri-County Health Care’s new building project.

Merickel Lumber and Ace Hardware have long been partners with Tri-County Health Care and the Foundation, supporting building projects and events like the Golf Classic and the All Heart Gala.

Jim and Jane Merickel presented the check along with Jason and Monica Merickel, owners of Merickel Lumber and Ace Hardware. Ryan Damlo, executive director of the Foundation and Joel Beiswenger, president and CEO of Tri-County Health Care, accepted the check.

“The Merickel family and the staff have always been so supportive of Tri-County Health Care and our community. They take pride in giving back to help support projects like ours and those we serve. Not only did they support our project financially, but Jane has been a longtime volunteer and Auxiliary member. Monica serves on the Foundation Board. Plus, with Jim, Jason and Monica as Wadena Lions members, they truly are committed to the community!” said Damlo.