BauerFinancial Inc., announced that Wadena State Bank received its 39th consecutive 5-star rating. To earn this top rating the bank must excel under a independent analysis of its financial condition, according to a news release from BauerFinancial. They've done so since June 2012.

"Wadena State Bank, and other community banks like it, are uniquely positioned to help local people and businesses when times are unpredictable," according to Karen Dorway, president of BauerFinancial.

Wadena State bank has been serving the community since 1917. They're happy to help with your needs in person, by phone or at wadenastatebank.com.