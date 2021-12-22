Lund Boats of New York Mills and Lakewood Health System of Staples have been recognized with Inclusive Workforce Employer designations. The designation notes their commitment to, and development of, an inclusive and equitable culture within their business and the region.

The designation was created to recognize and promote inclusive employers, reduce regional disparities and bring awareness to the value and methods of increasing workforce diversity, according to a news release from the Regional Workforce Alliance of Northwest Minnesota.

Employers with the designation will be promoted to career seekers throughout the 11 CareerForce locations in northwest Minnesota.

In order to receive the Inclusive Workforce Employer designation, each participant must meet four criteria:

Express a commitment to an inclusive workplace in their stated values, mission or policies

Assess how diversity, equity and inclusion influence their work and culture

Provide diversity, equity and inclusion education for staff and leadership

Allocate resources to support and sustain an inclusive and equitable workplace

The designation was made in partnership with the Region 5 Community Workforce Inclusion Council. The mission of the council is to champion a robust and diverse workforce that meets the needs of regional employers, according to the release.

For more information, visit rwa-nw.org/inclusive-workforce-employer.