With congratulations all around, El Mariachi re-opened for business at their new location.

The location brings the restaurant to Hwy 71 at the previous Elks Lodge building.

“To attract more people,” said owner Yeri Gonzalez about what the team is looking forward to. “They say this highway is more popular especially in the summer for the lakes.”

The Elks are moving to the previous All Around Divas, or Cyber Cafe, building downtown.

El Mariachi is open starting on Sunday, Dec. 5 from 4-9 p.m. at 647 Jefferson Street N, Wadena.

Check the Pioneer Journal’s print edition on Thursday, Dec. 9 for more information.