With congratulations all around, El Mariachi re-opened for business at their new location.

The location brings the restaurant to Hwy 71 at the previous Elks Lodge building.

“To attract more people,” said owner Yeri Gonzalez about what the team is looking forward to. “They say this highway is more popular especially in the summer for the lakes.”

Red siding adorns the new El Mariachi location at the previous Elks Lodge building on Hwy 71. The restaurant re-opened on Dec. 5, 2021 after being closed about one month. Rebecca Mitchell / Pioneer Journal
At their soft opening, Santos Gonzalez, left, Yeri Gonzalez, Perla Ramirez, Roni Lopez, Yaneth Perez and Elvin Daniel Lopez celebrate the opening of their new location on Dec. 5, 2021. Rebecca Mitchell / Pioneer Journal
The Elks are moving to the previous All Around Divas, or Cyber Cafe, building downtown.

El Mariachi is open starting on Sunday, Dec. 5 from 4-9 p.m. at 647 Jefferson Street N, Wadena.

With bright new windows and beautiful chairs, El Mariachi has seating for about 250 people at their new location on Hwy 71. The location opened on Dec. 5, 2021. Rebecca Mitchell / Pioneer Journal
Check the Pioneer Journal’s print edition on Thursday, Dec. 9 for more information.