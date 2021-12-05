While winter stormed in on Sunday, El Mariachi’s celebration swung in high fashion at their new location on Hwy 71. After buying the former Elks Lodge in June 2021 , the team added exterior red siding, interior painting on the bar side, new tile, windows, tables, booths and chairs from Mexico, and expanded the kitchen.

“To attract more people,” said owner Yeri Gonzalez about what the team is looking forward to. “They say this highway is more popular especially in the summer for the lakes.”

Family, friends, city representatives and business leaders congratulated the staff on the bright and beautiful space in a soft opening. The public got their first enjoyment of the space on the evening of Sunday, Dec. 5.

The team, including owners Santos and Yeri Gonzalez, Perla Ramirez, Roni Lopez, Yaneth Perez and Elvin Daniel Lopez, originally opened the Hwy 10 location in 2018.

“The community loves you,” said Mayor George Deiss.

With final preparations in place in October, El Mariachi planned to close for a week but a required state inspection took about a month. Wadena County transitioned from county-lead approval to state approval for the food, pools and lodging program due to increased program requirements and staffing issues. The restaurant now has space for about 250 people.

The Elks are moving to the previous All Around Divas, or Cyber Cafe, building downtown. The community club will continue their mission in their new space.

El Mariachi is open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. at 647 Jefferson Street S, Wadena.