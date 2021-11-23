Originally from Menahga, Skoog received his undergraduate degree from the University of North Dakota, and his graduate degree from the University of Nebraska Medical Center. He is a member of the American Academy of Physician Assistants and the Minnesota Academy of Physician Assistants.

As a physician assistant, Skoog works with orthopedic physicians from TCO to provide orthopedic care to Lakewood patients. He assists and supports the TCO surgeons in the clinic and operating room, according to a Lakewood news release.

Skoog is married with two children. In his free time, he enjoys spending time outdoors and traveling with family, and playing almost any sport, but mostly golf and hockey.