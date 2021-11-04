“It’s just always been a good fit from day one,” Dr. Luke Sailer described about his start in October.

He found he liked dentistry after starting in engineering and then touring his way through the health fields of physical therapy, medicine and dentistry. These tours helped him know what time at the dental office would include, and the bonus of friendly staff and patients are what he enjoys.

“I like the combination of all the technology, working with your hands and the interaction you get with your clients as well,” Sailer said.

Sailer attended the University of North Dakota for his undergraduate degree and graduated from a Twin Cities dental school in May 2021. He and his wife along with their two daughters moved back to the area where they are glad to be close to family. Sailer is originally from Perham and wanted to return to a rural area.

Alongside Dr. Chris O’Kane, who’s owned the business since 1998, Sailer is slowly getting more patients, completing exams and coordinating patient and exam visits. He is also interested in orthodontics as part of the continued education dentists have.

“I do enjoy being able to do all the aspects of general dentistry, it’s just so broad that you can dive into all those different fields,” Sailer said. “You’re always learning, so that’s what’s fun too.”

As for what makes him smile, Sailer enjoys time his family, patients who are thankful for their work and getting outside.

O’Kane Dental is located at 145 Juniper Ave. NW, Wadena. To make an appointment, call 218-631-2515.