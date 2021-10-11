Growing up in Hutchinson, St. Peter and St. Cloud, Hansen received her graduate degree from the University of Minnesota - Duluth. She is a member of the National Association of Social Workers.

In the scope of behavioral health, Hansen has special interests in depression, anxiety, trauma, life changes and transitions, loss and grief, relationship issues, and communication. She has also received training in eye movement desensitization and reprocessing (EMDR). “I look forward to getting to know my colleagues and meeting people here at Lakewood,” said Hansen.

Hansen is married to her husband, David. She has two adult stepchildren and two dogs. She enjoys being outdoors, walking, biking and hiking. She also likes to spend time gardening, reading, watching good movies, and traveling.

Hansen sees patients in the Staples clinic. To learn more, call 218-894-1515.