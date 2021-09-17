With a wide selection of clothes, shoes and accessories and now two storefront entrances, All Around Divas moved to their new location.

The location is between Brink’s Jewelry and Taste of Colombia in downtown Wadena. The store stretches back and around for people to enter on Jefferson Street or Bryant Avenue SE, which is a plus for parking, as store manager Sarah Hanna said. The store originally opened in fall 2018 at 210 S Jefferson Street.

“It was just built like a store would be built so we were just in love with the layout of it and had to have it,” Hanna said of the new location. “In the old store it was like, ‘How can we make this a boutique?’ and this was more of a ‘just put your clothes in there’ boutique.”

After announcing the move in fall 2020, owners Chasity and Randy Peterson and the staff worked on removing the layers of carpet and tile and painting the store.

“Every time we finished one thing we found another thing that needed to be done but it slowly came together, and we are very happy with how it all turned out,” Hanna said. She’s also looking forward to how the store might grow, including their long-term goal of having a second location.

Some of the new items at the store include Judy Blue jeans and graphic T-shirts.

The store is located at 204 S Jefferson Street and is open Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. You can also shop online at www.allarounddivas.com.