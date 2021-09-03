The one tub, dryer, desk and table she started with have grown into spacious areas for pet grooming, daycare, boarding and retail items after three years in Wadena—plus the accomplishment of a long-dreamed goal for owner of Bows and Bubbles Pet Salon Danielle Sanderson.

“I opened up what has been my goal since I decided I wanted my own business,” Sanderson said of the new location. She started pet groomings at 15 years old. “We have grooming, daycare, boarding, retail, just anything and everything you could put into a little shop, and we’re finally here.”

The salon made the move from downtown to Hwy 10 the week of Aug. 30. And don’t you worry, the office cats Humphrey and Edna moved to the new building, too.

At the old Firehouse restaurant by Hwy 75, they have five times the space than before, which leaves room for more services including dog and cat boarding, dog daycare and retail items for cats, dogs and reptiles.

“We’re going to have 24/7 care here so when a dog is in boarding, it’s never going to be unattended overnight … we can do overnight daycare for night shift workers too,” Sanderson said.

There are seven dog kennels, though dogs from the same home can be in a kennel together. She said the smaller amount allows staff to give animals good attention, like sitting with them for 30-40 minutes when they’re scared. The additional space also means separate areas for dogs who are causing trouble, ones who are smaller and older dogs. The cat area is in the works. A large yard space will also be available soon.

“We would much rather be able to be more individual with each dog so we can spend more time with them, make sure they’re more comfortable, be able to attend to their needs more often,” Sanderson said in comparison to having 30-40 kennels. “It’s a much more low-traffic, calm setting for the dogs that are here.”

During their first week, boarding reservations were coming in and daycare was in “full swing,” as Sanderson said.

In the retail section, Sanderson said the products are ones she trusts for her animals and each product is screened for quality and cost. Plus, it’s a service that’s offered right here instead of driving to Brainerd. There will be more products soon and people are welcome to make product recommendations.

While there is plenty of new to adjust to, the priorities of safety, cleanliness and comfort for animals remain. Sanderson said offering this quality care and compassion for animals is a value of all the staff members.

“Watching them walk out of the salon comfortable and adorable and just so spunky and happy after their hair cuts and their baths, it’s a really good feeling,” Sanderson said.

Bows and Bubbles Pet Salon is located at 63131 US Hwy 10, Wadena. The salon is open Monday to Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, call 218-402-0001.