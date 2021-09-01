The store sells a variety of tobacco products and accessories along with products from CBD to e-cigarettes, cigars and incense. The vaping and CBD products are popular currently, according to owner and CEO of King Tobacco Tin Do.

“At King Tobacco, we always try to have the largest selection of tobacco and the tobacco accessory and tobacco-related products,” Do said. “We change constantly to keep up with the industry.”

The business has eight other locations in northwestern Minnesota, which started with one in Detroit Lakes in 2003. Do said the goal is to respond to the customers’ requests and make each store better, like offering specific cigars or adding a store.

The store locations near Walmart are key, too. The wide range of customers that shop at Walmart are important for the business, according to Do.

“If you live in town, you cannot miss us when you go to Walmart so that’s why we like the location,” Do said.

With the range of locations and products, Do hopes for success in Wadena much like in Detroit Lakes with the store “going strong” for 18 years.

“If the demand is there we’ll put it out there for customers,” Do said.

King Tobacco is located at 618 N Jefferson St. by the Four Seas Buffet. The store is open Monday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For questions about specific products, call 218-632-4310.