FARGO — Media services firm Modulist will now handle community news such as obituaries, milestones and business items for O’Rourke Media Group, a nationwide chain of digital and print publications.

O’Rourke Media CEO Jim O'Rourke and Modulist President Devlyn Brooks made the announcement Tuesday, Aug. 10.

Modulist’s software and customer service team will provide an online portal for consumers, funeral homes and other businesses to quickly and easily complete listings for O’Rourke Media’s publications.

Modulist is a division of Forum Communications Company based in Fargo.

Jim O’Rourke founded O’Rourke Media Group in October 2018. It publishes 22 newspapers in Vermont, Wisconsin, Minnesota, New Mexico and Arizona.

“We are incredibly honored to partner with another family-owned media company committed to serving all of its local communities,” Brooks said.

Modulist is a user-friendly online portal for consumers, allowing them to customize obituaries and other listings. The company also provides live customer support, while allowing publishers to keep and own all of the community content on their platforms.