Russ Davis Wholesale, Wadena is one of 16 companies statewide to be recognized for their exceptional efforts to end hunger in their communities through the annual Minnesota Grocers Association (MGA) Bag Hunger Campaign.

The campaign was coordinated by the MGA and included over 300 MGA retail members, 10 vendor partners, and community food banks and food shelves across the state. In this year alone the organized efforts of the campaign and its participating companies collectively raised over 1.7 million meals, according to a MGA news release. Since 2008, participants in the MGA’s hunger campaign programs have provided nearly 41 million meals to hungry families in Minnesota.

Russ Davis Wholesale received the Silver Plate Award for Best Creative Partnerships. This award is presented to the companies who maximized in-store promotions while engaging consumers to end hunger.

As winners, each company received $1,000 to donate to a food charity of their choice. On behalf of Kowalski’s Market and Russ Davis Wholesale a virtual donation of $2,000 was made to Second Harvest Heartland.

Russ Davis Wholesale was started in 1955 by Russ Davis as a one truck business. Today, Russ Davis Wholesale is a vertically integrated company of 600+ employee owners and is a premier wholesale distributor and processor of fresh fruits and vegetables in the Midwest. The Company’s growing customer base is a testament to its reputation for quality and service.