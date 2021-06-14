Katie Paine-Santos, Registered Nurse and Care Center Assistant Director of Nursing and Infection Preventionist, was named Lakewood Health System’s 2021 Team Member of the Year.
The team member of the year is chosen based on votes from Lakewood’s administrative team and the Lakewood Board. All nominees have received a STAR award during the voting year.
Paine-Santos was nominated for her work as the infection preventionist during the COVID-19 pandemic over the past year, according to a Lakewood news release. She lead staff education and communication on new and ever-changing practices and procedures, talking with residents and their families about questions and concerns, taking calls from staff any and all hours of the week and spearheading a group to help staff relate to Lakewood’s values.
“Healthcare has been such a challenging place to work in the last year for everyone,” Paine-Santos said. “Never in my career did I think I would be an infection preventionist during a pandemic. I’m so thankful for our amazing team and organization that worked so well together, taking on all the constant changes and challenges together.”
Paine-Santos has worked at Lakewood since 2004, taking on many different nursing roles during her time. Beginning in July, she will be the short-term specialty unit coordinator. In this role, she will help establish a new short-term specialty unit at the care center.