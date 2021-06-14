The team member of the year is chosen based on votes from Lakewood’s administrative team and the Lakewood Board. All nominees have received a STAR award during the voting year.

Paine-Santos was nominated for her work as the infection preventionist during the COVID-19 pandemic over the past year, according to a Lakewood news release. She lead staff education and communication on new and ever-changing practices and procedures, talking with residents and their families about questions and concerns, taking calls from staff any and all hours of the week and spearheading a group to help staff relate to Lakewood’s values.

“Healthcare has been such a challenging place to work in the last year for everyone,” Paine-Santos said. “Never in my career did I think I would be an infection preventionist during a pandemic. I’m so thankful for our amazing team and organization that worked so well together, taking on all the constant changes and challenges together.”

Paine-Santos has worked at Lakewood since 2004, taking on many different nursing roles during her time. Beginning in July, she will be the short-term specialty unit coordinator. In this role, she will help establish a new short-term specialty unit at the care center.