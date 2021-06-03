The Wadena Chamber of Commerce took a moment to recognize recent developments in business in the Wadena Community Wednesday, June 2.

Chamber members and city representatives helped hand out "First Dollar" plaques and hosted ribbon cutting ceremonies at four businesses.

The first stop was to present a "First Dollar" award to Marlo Corona at Connect to Wellness at 308 Jefferson Street South. Corona has been at work at the business since opening in February 2021. The business offers weight-loss opportunities for customers.

In the same business is another business about to open June 10. Creative Friends is a business run by Corona and long-time friend Shana Lippman. The two businesses shared a ribbon cutting ceremony as well. These crafty gals make signs and artwork of all sorts for sale.

Next up, Lunde Auto Sales was recognized with a "First Dollar" award and a ribbon cutting. Owner Mark Lunde said they've had the new location open since November 2020. They most recently had their parking lot paved. Lunde said guests can expect to see more changes coming at the new office including a four hole mini golf area, where customers can practice their puts while they wait for their oil change or for their significant other to decide between that pickup or a convertible.

Lunde mentioned that they are enjoying their new space at the intersection of Highway 10 and Second Street. They have another display lot near the Wadena County Fairgrounds to show off more of their vehicles. They can fit around 26 vehicles by their main office and another 60-70 on the second display lot.

Finally the group headed over to the new Iron Corral restaurant in Wadena located at 21 Aldrich Ave. SE, where they visited the owner's daughter Morgan Grangruth, who was busy at the new restaurant. The group handed out a "First Dollar" plaque and congratulated staff for the business, which has been open since the end of November 2020.