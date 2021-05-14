Originally from Brainerd, Lundblad received her undergraduate degree from Minnesota State University Mankato and her master’s degree from Hawaii Pacific University. She is a member of the American College of Rheumatology, American Association of Nurse Practitioners and the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners.

Lundblad is an advanced practice registered nurse with a special interest in rheumatology. She joins Dr. Kathryn Riordan as part of Lakewood’s rheumatology team.

“I am excited to be moving back to this community, and can’t wait to join the Lakewood team, which is known for wonderful patient care,” Lundblad said.

Lundblad enjoys spending time with her family and taking advantage of all the outdoor opportunities the area has to offer, including hiking, snowshoeing, mountain biking and cross-country skiing.

Lundblad sees patients in the Lakewood Staples clinic. To schedule an appointment, call 218-894-1515.