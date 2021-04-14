The AmericInn by Wyndham in Wadena has been awarded the annual “Best of AmericInn,” which recognizes the brand’s top performing hotels and their teams.

In celebration of the achievement general manager Tom Timm and hotel owners Dan and Beth Kellogg accepted the award from AmericInn and Wyndham leadership.

“Receiving this honor is a testament to the incredible work of our hotel teams in delivering top-notch hospitality day in and day out,” said Kellogg. “Winning the hearts and loyalty of guests is all about maintaining a quality hotel and cultivating a staff that’s passionate about the details; we’ve succeeded on both fronts, and we’ll continue striving to set the bar even higher for what it means to be a ‘Best of AmericInn.”

To be eligible for the award, hotels must demonstrate strong quality scores, outstanding guest reviews and a commitment to the Wyndham Rewards loyalty program and its members. The hotel won the award in 2020, too.

The AmericInn by Wyndham in Wadena is located at 695 Jefferson St. N. It's a 42-room hotel and offers a large indoor pool, sauna, spa, living room with a two story split rock fireplace, business center, enhanced complimentary breakfast, and recently received a $250k renovation of all public spaces designed with a modern lodge flare. Rooms feature free Wi-Fi, flat-screen televisions, upgraded bedding, and solid masonry construction to enhance the sleep experience.

For more information, visit www.americinn.com or call the property directly at 218-631-1580.