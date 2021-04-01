The Regional Workforce Alliance of Northwest Minnesota announced two new recipients of the Inclusive Workforce Employer designation.

The following organizations received the I-WE designation for their commitment to and development of an inclusive and equitable culture within their business and the region:

Minnesota State Community and Technical College

Brainerd Family YMCA

The I-WE designation was created to recognize and promote inclusive employers, reduce regional disparities and bring awareness to the value and methods of increasing workforce diversity, according to a Workforce Alliance news release. In order to receive the I-WE designation, each participant had to meet four criteria set by the Regional Workforce Alliance:

Express a commitment to an inclusive workplace in their stated values, mission or policies.

Assess how diversity, equity and inclusion influence their work and culture.

Provide diversity, equity and inclusion education for staff and leadership.

Allocate resources to support and sustain an inclusive and equitable workplace.

The I-WE designation was created in partnership with the Community Workforce Inclusion Council of the Fargo-Moorhead area, whose mission is to champion a robust and diverse workforce that meets the needs of regional employers, as the release stated.

The RWA, which awards the designation, is made up of business leaders, non-profit agencies and government representatives from a 26 county region in Northwest Minnesota. Employers with the designation will be promoted to career seekers throughout Northwest Minnesota's CareerForce locations.

For more information about the RWA and the Inclusive Workforce Employer Designation, visit www.rwa-nw.org/inclusive-workforce-employer.