On Thursday, March 11, the Wadena Chamber of Commerce Ambassador Committee met with several local businesses to celebrate their start of business or recent remodeling work done on location.

They met with Kyle Hagen, owner of Owly Bean Roasters, to present him with his First Dollar Award. Owly Bean Roasters is located at 312 S. Jefferson.

Chamber Ambassadors awarded Owly Bean Roaster a First Dollar Award. Pictured are Katie Kaufman (from left), Kyle Hagen and Kent Schmidt. Submitted photo
Central Minnesota Credit Union was visited by the Wadena Chamber of Commerce Ambassador Committee and presented a Pride Award to Manager Kelly Wong. They recently completely remodeled. Central Minnesota Credit Union is located at 80 S Jefferson.

The Wadena Chamber of Commerce awarded Central Minnesota Credit Union the Pride Award following their recent remodel. Pictured are Katie Kaufman (from left), Kent Schmidt, Laura Shepersky, Francesca Bakken and Kelly Wong. Submitted photo
The Taste of Columbia was visited by the Wadena Chamber of Commerce Ambassador Committee and presented the owners a First Dollar Award. The Taste of Columbia is located at 206 S. Jefferson St.

The Chamber awarded Taste of Colombia their First Dollar Award. Pictured are Kent Schmidt (from left), Miriam Miller, Perla Ramirez, Gladys Kanis and Katie Kaufman. Submitted photo
