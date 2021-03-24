On Thursday, March 11, the Wadena Chamber of Commerce Ambassador Committee met with several local businesses to celebrate their start of business or recent remodeling work done on location.

They met with Kyle Hagen, owner of Owly Bean Roasters, to present him with his First Dollar Award. Owly Bean Roasters is located at 312 S. Jefferson.

Central Minnesota Credit Union was visited by the Wadena Chamber of Commerce Ambassador Committee and presented a Pride Award to Manager Kelly Wong. They recently completely remodeled. Central Minnesota Credit Union is located at 80 S Jefferson.

The Taste of Columbia was visited by the Wadena Chamber of Commerce Ambassador Committee and presented the owners a First Dollar Award. The Taste of Columbia is located at 206 S. Jefferson St.