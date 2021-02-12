Originally from Aitkin, Ehnstrom received her undergraduate and master’s degrees from Bethel University in St. Paul. She is a member of the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants.

As a physician assistant, Ehnstrom in interested in the full spectrum of family medicine with a special focus in women’s health and preventative care.

“I look forward to being part of the great community Lakewood Health System has established for its employees, patients and students,” Ehnstrom said in a Lakewood Health news release. “I got to experience that as a student here during my clinical time. I’m excited to be part of a team approach and continue learning how to best serve my patients.”

Ehnstrom enjoys spending time with her husband Nathan and their dog Jellybean. They love all things outdoors, including paddle boarding, surfing, biking and hiking. She also enjoys traveling, photography and spending time with friends and family.

Ehnstrom will see patients in the Staples clinic. To schedule an appointment, call 218-894-1515.