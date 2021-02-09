North Risk Partners recently worked with Spectrum/Range Printing in Wadena to move in under the same roof at the corner of Second Street and Bryant Ave., in Wadena.

North Risk officially moved in Jan. 20, according to North Risk account manager Julie Bushinger. The team of five previously worked out of the office on east Hwy 10, at 604 Ash Ave. NE, near H&R Block.

Bushinger said the decision to move to a more downtown location was one they had been looking forward to for some time. The previous location was a split-level building and not ideal for their clients looking to come visit them.

“It’s a great space, a great location,” Bushinger said of their new spot, adding that customers have also enjoyed the move.

North Risk is now located at the front of the building where Spectrum was previously at 204 First Street SE. With a little remodeling and cubicle additions, North Risk is now at home. Bushinger said plans for an open house are taking shape, though it will be at a later date.

North Risk Partners is the largest, privately owned, independent insurance agency in Minnesota. They help both businesses and individuals mitigate risk by offering a full suite of customized insurance solutions and tools. North Risk acquired the David Paulson Agency in Wadena in 2017. Reach them at 218-631-3690.

Spectrum/Range Printing

More remodeling took place for the two employees now working in the middle portion of the same building in the Spectrum/Range Printing office. You can now access this business from the north side of the building. They have the same address, except they’ve added Suite B to the mailing address.

Range Printing president Shawn Sundquist said the move to a smaller space in the building was something they could do as there are just two employees at the location and there generally is not a lot of foot traffic. Sundquist said it made sense to consolidate several businesses under one roof. The nature of their business is that they can do their work without a large facility.

He was happy to say that business is booming since the merger with Range Printing. This small adjustment in the building is just an effort to be smart with the space they had available.

Sundquist encourages customers to call ahead or arrange to have an employee meet with them.

“We’re happy to go to the client,” Sundquist said. Reach out to Spectrum/Range at 888-632-8844.

Also still under the same roof is Wadena Sheet Metal and Heating at the back of the building.

They can be reached at 218-631-1558.