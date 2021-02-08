Mason Brothers celebrated another year in business recently by thanking their 275 employees during a virtual employee recognition event.
This year they recognized 20 people with 275 years of combined service to Mason Brothers Company. They include:
Five year awards
- Nathan Schmitz-Dunbar & Brian Kuyava - meat processing
- Mike Goldie - Kevin Hunt - Tom Arvidson - truck driving crew
- Jess Keddy - accounting
- Nick Werner - sales
- Irene Suchy - data processing
- Wade Vangsness - procurement
- Jake Johnson - warehouse
10 year awards
- Shirley Hill - bakery
- Kim Lorentz-Schmitz - sales
- Dale Hoffman - driving team
- Selena Rosenthal - accounting
15 year awards
- Ken Pachel - maintenance
- Gary Carsten - accounting
- Missy Kern - bakery
25 year awards
- Dan Kern - bakery
- Tony Snyder & Tom Schmitz - bakery
30 year award
Roger Guck - truck driver
35 year award
Ric Harrison - president and owner
There was debate about how long Ric has been with the company due to variations to his official start date. No doubt, he had his hand in the business for a couple extra decades from the many work conversations he had at the dinner table or in the duck blind with this father, Harry Harrison.