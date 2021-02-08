This year they recognized 20 people with 275 years of combined service to Mason Brothers Company. They include:

Five year awards

Nathan Schmitz-Dunbar & Brian Kuyava - meat processing

Mike Goldie - Kevin Hunt - Tom Arvidson - truck driving crew

Jess Keddy - accounting

Nick Werner - sales

Irene Suchy - data processing

Wade Vangsness - procurement

Jake Johnson - warehouse

10 year awards

Shirley Hill - bakery

Kim Lorentz-Schmitz - sales

Dale Hoffman - driving team

Selena Rosenthal - accounting

15 year awards

Ken Pachel - maintenance

Gary Carsten - accounting

Missy Kern - bakery

25 year awards

Dan Kern - bakery

Tony Snyder & Tom Schmitz - bakery

30 year award

Roger Guck - truck driver

35 year award

Ric Harrison - president and owner

There was debate about how long Ric has been with the company due to variations to his official start date. No doubt, he had his hand in the business for a couple extra decades from the many work conversations he had at the dinner table or in the duck blind with this father, Harry Harrison.