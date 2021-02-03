With a variety of custom sewing services available, owner Kris Tesch said she is looking forward to the better location. She has previously worked out of her home and had a store in the lower level of the Wadena Family Dental building.

Tesch creates and mends memory bears, table runners, curtains, bowl cozies, totes, decorative towels, cushions, business awnings, flags and even boat sails and covers. She also works on hemming clothing and putting together quilts, though not formal wear alteration or special hemming services to not detract from the Now & Forever Wedding Gallery and Gray Horse Quilt Shop.

The store will have a small selection of items for sale.

Kiki’s Kreations is open Monday-Friday from 1-7 p.m. and Saturday 11 a.m.-4 p.m. until spring. The hours will be extended to 11 a.m.-7 p.m. To arrange another drop-off time or for questions, call Tesch at 218-639-6219. For ideas on services available, visit Kiki's Kreations by Kris on Facebook.

Stop by for the store’s grand opening on Feb. 6 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. for hot drinks and treats.