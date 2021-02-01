With a new beginning, Edge Salon in Jefferson Square opened in December. The salon is located in the previous Modern Edge Hair Salon.

After deciding to move closer to family, owner Mike Larson and his wife Michelle sold their businesses, including a previous salon in Eden Valley.

When he retired from the service, Larson found his hobby of cutting hair would become his next profession. He owned the salon in Eden Valley for about 10 years.

“I was always good at hair, and loved doing it on the side for kids and my friends,” Larson said.

The salon is available for trims, cuts and hair coloring for men, women and kids. Larson said looking forward to meeting new clients and community members.

“It’s been really invigorating, real exciting to start over again like I did the first time with our salon. I started from nothing and built it up,” Larson said.

For Larson, being able to do hair is like never having to work a day in his life, as the saying goes, since he enjoys what he does.

“To me it’s not like even coming to work anymore. It’s more like I get up and I come somewhere to play all day. That’s what I like to do,” Larson said.

For an appointment, call 218-639-2765.