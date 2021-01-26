Connect to Wellness nutrition coach Marlo Corona is opening her first weight loss challenge on Feb. 1.

Within the challenge, participants attend weekly nutrition classes and a weigh-in. One option includes paying additional funds to the prize pool when a pound is gained. Both options have winners who will earn prize money. The challenge is for 16 weeks.

“I think right now it’s so hard for people to get motivated and to get out because of everything with COVID,” Corona said. “I feel like the weight loss challenge will give something you can work towards.”

After hitting her “struggle point” during the pandemic, she learned about nutrition coaching and earned her degree online, though the goal of nutrition coaching wasn’t a new one. Now simply became the time where she said, “let’s do something about that.”

While encouraging community members, Corona will also be completing the weight loss challenge as she continues her journey towards her weight goal.

“I’ve always kind of struggled with my weight, up and down, up and down,” Corona said. “I was doing really well before COVID, and I had lost like 45 pounds, so I was back on my journey of where I wanted to go, well then COVID happened.”

The challenge of weight management comes with or without the coronavirus pandemic with aspects like being indoors more during the winter or heading to work and eating less balanced meals.

Connect to Wellness will also have support groups, individualized nutrition planning and workshops available in March. The first workshop will be on grocery shopping with meal coaching and prepping tips.

If you are interested in registering for the weight loss challenge, email connect.t.wellness@gmail.com or call Marlo at 320-333-6137.

Connect to Wellness is located at 308 S Jefferson St. For more information, visit www.connect-to-wellness.com.