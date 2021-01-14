Advanced practice nurses and family nurse practitioners Matt Cary and Stacy Grossman are already hard at work providing same day care. ReadyCare is devoted to injuries and illnesses that don’t require emergency attention but could worsen if not addressed, according to a Tri-County news release.

Cary is a Wadena native and has over 11 years of nursing experience and has been the ReadyCare manager since 2018. He is now reentering the department as a provider. He enjoys the outdoors and horseback riding.

Grossman, a native of Staples, has 13 years of acute care experience as a registered nurse with a primary focus on emergency medicine. She is adventurous and loves spending time with her family.

ReadyCare is for walk-in and same day care that isn’t an emergency. Cuts, sinus infections and ear infections are a few examples of commonly seen ailments.

A preexisting relationship with a primary care provider is not necessary to use ReadyCare, as the release stated. ReadyCare can be accessed through the emergency entrance at Tri-County Health Care.

Hours for ReadyCare are:

Monday - Thursday, 8:30 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Friday, 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Saturday, 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Sunday – Closed

For more information, visit TCHC.org/readycare.