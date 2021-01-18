A new company in the area is open to help home and cabin owners who leave the area for an extended time. PropertyMindersMN officially opened for business in Otter Tail County in late 2020, and also covers portions of Wadena, Hubbard, Todd and Becker counties.

Located in New York Mills, husband and wife owners Teresa Muckala and John Senglaub started working on the concept when they decided to move back to Muckala’s hometown after more than 30 years in the Twin Cities. They now live on acreage north of New York Mills.

“We did some market testing of the idea at the EOT County Fair in Perham in 2019, and found the interest to be pretty high,” Muckala said. From there, the couple worked to put the pieces in place to create a business that gives customers peace of mind while they are away.

The couple has more than 60 years of home ownership experience, so monitoring property is nothing new. The business stays in contact with the home owners weekly to update them on any changes.

“Our goal is to help owners avoid surprises when they arrive home. We will check on their homes and report problems. If police or insurance representatives need to come out to the property, we will be there, saving owners the effort of coming back to deal with it. We will add services or find contractors for them when requested,” Muckala said.

PropertyMindersMN reminds homeowners that most insurance companies require plowed access to their buildings during the winter months in case of fire or damage. Home owners should check their insurance policies to make sure they are in compliance.

To learn more, visit propertymindersmn.com or call Teresa at 763-843-3269.