When the Maslowski Wellness and Research Center reopened their doors to the public Saturday, Dec. 19, a few added precautions were adopted to fall in line with Minnesota Department of Health guidelines.

Here's what to expect if you visit:

Face coverings are required at all times, even during exercise.

24/7 access has been activated.

Physical distance of 12 feet must be maintained at all times.

Locker rooms are open for use.

The swimming pools, spa, sauna and steam room are closed for public use.

Previously implemented safety guidelines will remain in place.

The Multi Purpose gym will be closed during non staffed hours while under Covid restrictions.

These guidelines will be monitored through security cameras.

The wellness center also had recent situations where people were allowing non-members into the center after hours. This is not allowed, staff say. Those seen admitting people into the building will lose membership, according to a post on the center's Facebook page.