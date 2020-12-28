Duininck Concrete acquired Jay Morrell Enterprises assets and operations located in Alexandria, Morris, Wadena, New London and Hutchinson as of Dec. 22.

The acquisition represents a joining of two multi-generational, family-owned businesses with an expanded market footprint and capabilities, according to a Duininck Companies news release. JME Founder Jay Morrell led the family business for over 30 years.

“We look forward to providing services to our customers and strengthening relationships with those in our industry," said Frank Mayfield, who will be the CEO, in the release. "I’m confident that the hard-working people of both teams will learn from each other, and we will become a unified, stronger organization able to successfully serve our customer needs in an even greater way.”

Duininck Concrete is headquartered in Willmar, Minn., and is within the portfolio of Duininck Companies – a multi-generational, family-held business founded in 1926 by three brothers with a focus on road and heavy highway construction.