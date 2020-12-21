Michelle Allred is the newest family nurse practitioner to join the Lakewood Health System medical staff.

Originally from Sumner, Wash., Allred received her advanced nursing degree from Walden University in Minneapolis. She is a member of the American Association of Nurse Practitioners, American Nurses Association and Minnesota Rural Health Association, according to a Lakewood Health System news release.

As a family nurse practitioner, Allred has special interests in health promotion and disease prevention for the most vulnerable patients. She received the 2019 Emerging Rural Health Leader award from the Minnesota Rural Health Association.

Allred is married to her husband, Jason, and they have two children. They enjoy fishing, hunting, camping and spending time with extended family. In her free time, Allred enjoys reading and cooking.

Allred provides care for residents and tenants at Lakewood Care Center and Lakewood Pines and Manor.