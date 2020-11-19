Michelle Cash has found that art offers friendships and family time in new places. She hopes to continue meeting this need in Wadena with Art Bar 39, which will have an upstairs adult and family studio and downstairs children’s studio at 209 S Jefferson St.

“There is a need in the community for things to do,” Cash said.

The canvases lining the storefront are only a portion of the projects available for people to choose from, which include canvas painting, wood working, glass art, terracotta people, custom quote art signs, upholstery art, door wreaths, welcome signs and archery art. Overall if you can dream the project, or find it on Pinterest, it’s likely a project you can make at Art Bar 39.

“It’s kind of like the Pinterest queen store is what I tell everybody because people go on Pinterest and they’re like, ‘I saw this’ and I will create a project out of it for them,” Cash said.

The children’s studio will open in November. After remodeling the upstairs portion with new flooring and sinks, the adult studio will open fully by Jan. 1 with people welcome to bring their own alcohol. She also hopes to partner with local businesses like the Uptown and Larry’s Pizza to offer their food and you can already purchase art made at the studio at Make Me Wine.

When Cash originally moved to Wadena in 2013, she partnered with Alexandria’s Art Bar 39 owner Leanne Larson to arrange events locally with the goal of meeting community members and making friends. She began running her own Art Bar in Illinois in 2017 after a divorce.

“Art was my saving grace. I actually am a diesel mechanic gone artist,” Cash said. “It’s a passion because it allowed me to have those meaningful friendships and relationships, and that is how I met all of my friends that live in Wadena.”

Cash now owns the Art Bar 39 in Alexandria, Wadena and one each in Illinois and Arizona with the goal of each one being to connect people with people outside of a screen.

“We’re all about just supporting each other and that is the whole purpose of us is to help each other and support community and bring things to people,” Cash said.

For live project videos and future events, visit the Art Bar 39, Wadena Ladies Painting Night Out or Moms Need Friends Too Facebook pages.