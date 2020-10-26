A new general surgeon, Travis Swartz, DO, is joining the Tri-County Health Care surgical staff in Wadena.

He is looking forward to the opportunity to care for patients before, during and after procedures.

Dr. Swartz graduated from the University of Michigan before attending Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine and completed his residency at the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks, according to a Tri-County news release. He previously worked with Essentia Health in Detroit Lakes.

Growing up in a small town, Dr. Swartz feels right at home in the lakes area and is excited to get involved and serve the community. He is married with two sons and enjoys spending time with family, lake activities, fishing, golf and remodeling homes in his free time.

For more information about Dr. Swartz, visit TCHC.org.