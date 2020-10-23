The Wadena Chamber of Commerce continued their tradition of recognition by handing out “First Dollar Awards” to three local businesses Tuesday, Oct. 20.

Premier Realty Group

President of Premier Realty Group, Jeff Nardello, was honored with the award. The company opened on April 1 and works with clients in Wadena County, east Otter Tail County and north Todd County. The team of three includes Nardello, realtor and notary Zoe Zuhlsdorf and realtor Dominique Browne. Zuhlsdorf has been a realtor since 2017 and Browne since 2020. Nardello has worked with several different companies in the Perham and Wadena areas since 2002.

Studio 10

Studio 10 opened its doors to those in need of salon services June 16. Studio 10 is located at 405 Ash Ave, NW, Ste 1.

Owners Carrie Forys and Donna Roth are joined by nail technician Marissa Kern; massage therapist Courtney Kern; stylist Hailey Sigman and Forys is also a stylist. Services include haircuts, colors, perms, updos, manicures, pedicures, massages and waxing.

Make Me Wine

Kim Wendt was awarded the “First Dollar Award” as the owner of Make Me Wine. Make Me Wine, a home brewing supply outlet, gift, decor and more store formerly of Perham, opened their doors in Wadena on Oct. 7, 2019.