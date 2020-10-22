The Wadena Chamber of Commerce honored several businesses, Tuesday, Oct. 20, with the “Pride Award” for recent remodeling efforts at their location.

Oma’s Restaurant & Bakery

Oma’s Bread morphed into Oma’s Restaurant & Bakery when they moved from their smaller location on the west side of the strip mall between Minnesota Central Credit Union and Verizon Wireless, to the former Family Dollar portion of the building. It’s a much larger space, which was exceptional timing considering the need for social distancing.

The new location is providing the group what they needed with an expanded kitchen, dining area, bar and retail space.

“Everything is going good,” master baker Yvonne Willis said. She shares the larger space with her parents Annette and Martin Schmidlin.

Wadena VFW

When the Wadena VFW was shut down March 17, it didn’t take the club long to use the time to complete a makeover of the main bar area. All new flooring, a new bar and repainted walls brought a whole new look to the popular club house.

“It was time for an upgrade,” VFW manager Cody Boyer said. The style had been largely unchanged since the 1970s.

AmericInn

Wadena’s AmericInn underwent a modern refresh throughout the lobby, public space and guest rooms in the spring. The public spaces project, including new carpeting, furniture, paint and decor, was expected to cost approximately $250,000, according to owner Beth Kellogg. The Wadena AmericInn by Wyndham is a 42-room hotel and offers an indoor pool, spa, sauna and complimentary breakfast.