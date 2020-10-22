The Wadena Chamber of Commerce honored several businesses, Tuesday, Oct. 20, with the “Pride Award” for recent remodeling efforts at their location.

Oma’s Bakery was visited by the Wadena Chamber of Commerce Ambassador Committee and presented a Pride Award to owners Annette & Martin Schmidlin and their daughter Yvonne Willis for the remodeled new location. Oma’s is located at 10 Aldrich Ave. S. Pictured are Chamber of Commerce board members Renee Frethem and Kelly Wong; business owners Martin Schmidlin, Annette Schmidlin and Yvonne Willis; and Chamber board member Krista O’Dell. Submitted by Crystal Riddle
Oma’s Bakery was visited by the Wadena Chamber of Commerce Ambassador Committee and presented a Pride Award to owners Annette & Martin Schmidlin and their daughter Yvonne Willis for the remodeled new location. Oma’s is located at 10 Aldrich Ave. S. Pictured are Chamber of Commerce board members Renee Frethem and Kelly Wong; business owners Martin Schmidlin, Annette Schmidlin and Yvonne Willis; and Chamber board member Krista O’Dell. Submitted by Crystal Riddle

Oma’s Restaurant & Bakery

Oma’s Bread morphed into Oma’s Restaurant & Bakery when they moved from their smaller location on the west side of the strip mall between Minnesota Central Credit Union and Verizon Wireless, to the former Family Dollar portion of the building. It’s a much larger space, which was exceptional timing considering the need for social distancing.

The new location is providing the group what they needed with an expanded kitchen, dining area, bar and retail space.

Newsletter signup for email alerts

“Everything is going good,” master baker Yvonne Willis said. She shares the larger space with her parents Annette and Martin Schmidlin.

The Wadena VFW Post 3922 was visited by the Wadena Chamber of Commerce Ambassador Committee and presented a Pride Award to VFW manager Cody Boyer and Post Commander Phil Thoennes. The VFW was recently remodeled. The Wadena VFW is located at 213 1 st St. SE. Pictured are Chamber board member Krista O’Dell, manager Cody Boyer, commander Phil Thoennes, and Chamber board member Renee Frethem. Submitted by Crystal Riddle
The Wadena VFW Post 3922 was visited by the Wadena Chamber of Commerce Ambassador Committee and presented a Pride Award to VFW manager Cody Boyer and Post Commander Phil Thoennes. The VFW was recently remodeled. The Wadena VFW is located at 213 1 st St. SE. Pictured are Chamber board member Krista O’Dell, manager Cody Boyer, commander Phil Thoennes, and Chamber board member Renee Frethem. Submitted by Crystal Riddle

Wadena VFW

When the Wadena VFW was shut down March 17, it didn’t take the club long to use the time to complete a makeover of the main bar area. All new flooring, a new bar and repainted walls brought a whole new look to the popular club house.

“It was time for an upgrade,” VFW manager Cody Boyer said. The style had been largely unchanged since the 1970s.

The AmericInn was visited by the Wadena Chamber of Commerce Ambassador Committee and presented a Pride Award on October 20 to manager Tom Timm for recent remodeling work. The AmericInn is located at 695 N. Jefferson St. Pictured are Tom Timm and Chamber of Commerce board member Renee Frethem. Submitted by Crystal Riddle
The AmericInn was visited by the Wadena Chamber of Commerce Ambassador Committee and presented a Pride Award on October 20 to manager Tom Timm for recent remodeling work. The AmericInn is located at 695 N. Jefferson St. Pictured are Tom Timm and Chamber of Commerce board member Renee Frethem. Submitted by Crystal Riddle

AmericInn

Wadena’s AmericInn underwent a modern refresh throughout the lobby, public space and guest rooms in the spring. The public spaces project, including new carpeting, furniture, paint and decor, was expected to cost approximately $250,000, according to owner Beth Kellogg. The Wadena AmericInn by Wyndham is a 42-room hotel and offers an indoor pool, spa, sauna and complimentary breakfast.