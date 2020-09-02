The Wadena AmericInn by Wyndham has been awarded the annual “Best of AmericInn,” which recognizes the brand’s top performing hotels and their teams, according to an AmericInn news release.

“Receiving this honor is a testament to the incredible work of our hotel teams in delivering top-notch hospitality day in and day out,” owners Dan and Beth Kellogg said in the release after receiving the honor. “Winning the hearts and loyalty of guests is all about maintaining a quality hotel and cultivating a staff that’s passionate about the details; we’ve succeeded on both fronts, and we’ll continue striving to set the bar even higher for what it means to be a 'Best of AmericInn.'”

To be eligible for the award, hotels must demonstrate strong quality scores, outstanding guest reviews and commitment to the Wyndham Rewards loyalty program and its members.

The hotel also completed a modern lodge refresh complete with lobby, public space and guest room updates in the spring. The Wadena AmericInn by Wyndham is a 42-room hotel and offers a large indoor pool, spa, sauna and complimentary breakfast.